During National Deaf Awareness Month, MSU professor hopes people take time to learn

September is National Deaf Awareness Month. The purpose of this month is to increase public awareness of deaf issues, people and culture.

Many hearing people are not aware of the depth of deaf culture and how they can make language more accessible.

Dr. Karen Engler, Missouri State University clinical professor and graduate program director of special education-education of the deaf and hard of hearing, provides insight on deaf awareness.

