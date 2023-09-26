© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

During National Deaf Awareness Month, MSU professor hopes people take time to learn

By Adair Seifert
Published September 26, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
An ear with a colloquial hearing implant.

Clinical professor Dr. Karen Engler provides insight on deaf awareness.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

September is National Deaf Awareness Month. The purpose of this month is to increase public awareness of deaf issues, people and culture.

Many hearing people are not aware of the depth of deaf culture and how they can make language more accessible.

Dr. Karen Engler, Missouri State University clinical professor and graduate program director of special education-education of the deaf and hard of hearing, provides insight on deaf awareness.

Read the full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalMissouri State
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
See stories by Adair Seifert