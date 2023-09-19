Missouri State University's 20th annual Public Affairs Conference seeks to ‘Navigate the Now’

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Later this month, Missouri State University will host its 20th annual Public Affairs Conference. For two decades now, the event has been a highlight of the year for many and the pinnacle of the university’s public affairs mission.

This year’s theme is "Navigating the Now: tradition, innovation and wisdom in a world of change." Event organizers hope to reflect on tradition, celebrate innovation and explore a variety of ways to both embrace change and to exercise strength in the face of struggle.

The Public Affairs Conference is slated for Sept. 26-28 in person on the Springfield campus and online through virtual events. It is free and open to the public.

For a full schedule of events or to learn more about the university’s public affairs mission, visit PublicAffairs.MissouriState.edu

Read full audio transcript.