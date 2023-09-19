© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State University's 20th annual Public Affairs Conference seeks to ‘Navigate the Now’

By Emily Letterman
Published September 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University
The Public Affairs Conference is slated Sept. 26-28 in person on the Springfield campus and online through virtual events.

Dr. Shannon Wooden explains the theme and highlights featured speakers.

Later this month, Missouri State University will host its 20th annual Public Affairs Conference. For two decades now, the event has been a highlight of the year for many and the pinnacle of the university’s public affairs mission.

This year’s theme is "Navigating the Now: tradition, innovation and wisdom in a world of change." Event organizers hope to reflect on tradition, celebrate innovation and explore a variety of ways to both embrace change and to exercise strength in the face of struggle.

The Public Affairs Conference is slated for Sept. 26-28 in person on the Springfield campus and online through virtual events. It is free and open to the public.

For a full schedule of events or to learn more about the university’s public affairs mission, visit PublicAffairs.MissouriState.edu

Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
