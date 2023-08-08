© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Missouri State Journal

efactory to expand co-working space into Brick City

By Emily Letterman
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Aerial photo of Brick City on October 22, 2021. Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University
Jesse Scheve
The former Marlin office in Brick 3 will soon house co-working space.

Executive Director Rachel Anderson talks desks, the workforce pipeline and gives a rundown of what exactly comprises IDEA Commons.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Last month, the efactory at Missouri State University celebrated its 10th anniversary with a party and an announcement: It’s growing.

Starting Aug. 15, the efactory is expanding its co-working space into Brick City. The move gives more rising professionals and freelancers space to work and grow. It’s a step that signifies the Queen City’s business hub is working — and it is succeeding.

The efactory is located on North Jefferson Avenue in what is known as the IDEA Commons. While this urban innovation district has been around for about 15 years, the concept, the goals and even the physical space area a bit of a word soup.

Rachel Anderson, executive director of the efactory, breaks it down and explains how the new space will benefit the city's workforce pipeline.

Read the full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalefactoryRachel Anderson
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
See stories by Emily Letterman
Related Content
Load More