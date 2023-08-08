efactory to expand co-working space into Brick City

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Last month, the efactory at Missouri State University celebrated its 10th anniversary with a party and an announcement: It’s growing.

Starting Aug. 15, the efactory is expanding its co-working space into Brick City. The move gives more rising professionals and freelancers space to work and grow. It’s a step that signifies the Queen City’s business hub is working — and it is succeeding.

The efactory is located on North Jefferson Avenue in what is known as the IDEA Commons. While this urban innovation district has been around for about 15 years, the concept, the goals and even the physical space area a bit of a word soup.

Rachel Anderson, executive director of the efactory, breaks it down and explains how the new space will benefit the city's workforce pipeline.

Read the full transcript.