© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

Area residents can help international students feel at home through MSU program

By Emily Yeap
Published August 1, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Flags of different countries around the Plaster Stadium Bear Statue on campus.
Jesse Scheve
Flags of different countries around the Plaster Stadium Bear Statue on campus.

The International Friends program brings community members and international students together.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Each year, hundreds of international students from around the world come to Missouri State University to pursue higher education.

One of the ways the university’s International Programs office helps the students to engage in cultural exchange and build meaningful connections with the local community is through the International Friends program.

Daezia Smith, leadership programs specialist, International Programs, and Lucca Barreto, an international graduate student from Brazil, share more about the program and how it connects international students with people in our community.

Read the full audio transcript

Be part of International Friends

Tags
Missouri State Journal International FriendsInternational ProgramsDaezia Smith
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More