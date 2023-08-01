Area residents can help international students feel at home through MSU program

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Each year, hundreds of international students from around the world come to Missouri State University to pursue higher education.

One of the ways the university’s International Programs office helps the students to engage in cultural exchange and build meaningful connections with the local community is through the International Friends program.

Daezia Smith, leadership programs specialist, International Programs, and Lucca Barreto, an international graduate student from Brazil, share more about the program and how it connects international students with people in our community.

Read the full audio transcript

Be part of International Friends

