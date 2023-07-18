Blunt Hall expansion project creates new STEM opportunities

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

The Roy Blunt Hall, previously Temple Hall, is currently undergoing an expansion project at Missouri State University. The building is home to the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, or CNAS. The expansion project will occur in two phases with phase one being the addition to the existing building and phase two being renovations.

Phase one, the addition, is expected to cost $80 million and is funded entirely by federal and state funding. This phase will consist of adding 77,000 additional square feet to the existing building and is slated to be completed in fall 2024. Phase two is expected to cost $40.1 million. This phase will include renovating portions of the existing 126,000 square feet of the building.

Dr. Tamera Jahnke, dean of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, speaks about the expansion project and what it means for the future of STEM at Missouri State.

Read the full transcript.