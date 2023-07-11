CODERS Project impacts more than 2,000 students in first 3 years

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Education awarded Missouri State University a $4 million grant to expand and improve computer science education programs in rural schools.

The funding comes from the Education Innovation and Research program. Missouri State received one of only 20 awards from more than 1,000 applicants nationwide.

This is how the CODERS Project — Computer Science Opportunities, Development & Education in Rural Schools — was born. Since its inception, the project has worked with 40 educators across the Ozarks and impacted more than 2,000 students over the past three years.

To learn more about careers in STEAM fields, the CODERS Project or how to get involved, visit MissouriState.edu/CODERS.

