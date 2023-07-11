© 2023 KSMU Radio
CODERS Project impacts more than 2,000 students in first 3 years

By Emily Letterman
Published July 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
The U.S. Department of Education awarded a $4 million grant to Missouri State University to expand and improve computer science education programs in rural schools. The second cohort of CODERS Teachers will engage in the Summer Teacher Launch June 6-10 at Missouri State. This professional development workshop will be led by the CODERS Council team expert faculty from Computer Science, Physics, English Education, Math Education, and English. on June 9, 2022. Kevin White/Missouri State University
Kevin White
/
The CODERS Project has worked with 40 educators across the Ozarks, including this group of teachers from second cohort hosted at Missouri State University.

Missouri State University professors Judith Martinez and Andrew Homburg explain how $4 million in grant money is benefiting Ozarks education.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Education awarded Missouri State University a $4 million grant to expand and improve computer science education programs in rural schools.

The funding comes from the Education Innovation and Research program. Missouri State received one of only 20 awards from more than 1,000 applicants nationwide.

This is how the CODERS Project — Computer Science Opportunities, Development & Education in Rural Schoolswas born. Since its inception, the project has worked with 40 educators across the Ozarks and impacted more than 2,000 students over the past three years.

To learn more about careers in STEAM fields, the CODERS Project or how to get involved, visit MissouriState.edu/CODERS.

Read full audio transcript.

Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
