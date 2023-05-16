MO Small Business Development Center at MSU offers help to area entrepreneurs

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri State University helps local small businesses grow and thrive.

With offices in Springfield and West Plains, Missouri SBDC is part of the efactory’s business support program.

Chrystal Irons, the organization’s director, talks about how Missouri SBDC supports small businesses and the resources it offers.

To connect with Missouri SBDC, visit its website, send an email to SBDC@MissouriState.edu or call 417-837-2617.

