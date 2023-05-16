© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
MO Small Business Development Center at MSU offers help to area entrepreneurs

By Emily Yeap
Published May 16, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
Jesse Scheve
/
Missouri State University
A Missouri SBDC consultant meets with clients.

The organization's director Chrystal Irons explains how the program works.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri State University helps local small businesses grow and thrive.

With offices in Springfield and West Plains, Missouri SBDC is part of the efactory’s business support program.

Chrystal Irons, the organization’s director, talks about how Missouri SBDC supports small businesses and the resources it offers.

To connect with Missouri SBDC, visit its website, send an email to SBDC@MissouriState.edu or call 417-837-2617.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
