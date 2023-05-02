MSU earns Bee Campus USA affiliate certification

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Recently, Missouri State University became an affiliate of the Bee Campus USA program by meeting the standards for certification. This program helps college campuses create appropriate habitat and conditions for pollinators.

Missouri State joins many other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators.

Thinking globally and acting locally, Bee Campus USA provides a framework for communities to work together to conserve native pollinators. Efforts focus on increasing the abundance of native plants, providing nest sites and reducing the use of pesticides.

Bee Campus USA and Bee City USA are initiatives of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

Missouri State horticulturalist and groundskeeper Misty Webster talks about what this designation means and the university’s efforts in sustaining pollinators.

