Missouri State Journal
$5.4 million grant will provide high-tech innovation opportunities for JVIC

By Sofia Perez
Published April 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
South entrance of the JVIC building
Turner Paydon
/
JVIC south entrance

The grant specifically will provide innovation opportunities for Missouri companies in the semi-conductor industry.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

The Jordan Valley Innovation Center (JVIC) at Missouri State University is part of the IDEA Commons in downtown Springfield. Recently, JVIC was granted $5.4 million from the Missouri Technology Corporation to invest in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Allen Kunkel, the associate vice president for economic development and director of JVIC, explains how they plan to use the grant to fund opportunities for innovation.

Read full transcript here.

Sofia Perez
Sofia Perez has worked for Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the digital marketing coordinator in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has BS in public relations from Missouri State University and is currently working on her Master of Applied Communication.
