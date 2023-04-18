$5.4 million grant will provide high-tech innovation opportunities for JVIC

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

The Jordan Valley Innovation Center (JVIC) at Missouri State University is part of the IDEA Commons in downtown Springfield. Recently, JVIC was granted $5.4 million from the Missouri Technology Corporation to invest in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Allen Kunkel, the associate vice president for economic development and director of JVIC, explains how they plan to use the grant to fund opportunities for innovation.

