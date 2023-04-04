MSU Theater and Dance to present world premiere of new musical

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

The Missouri State Department of Theater and Dance will perform the world premiere of the new musical, “In Vain" this month.

“In Vain” is a witty new spin on Oscar Wilde’s gothic novel, "The Picture of Dorian Gray."

Musical writer, Dr. Cristina Pippa, graduate director of the dramatic writing program and assistant professor in the Department of Media, Journalism and Film, talks about the modern approach to this classic tale.

