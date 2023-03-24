How the efactory has contributed to Springfield’s remote work haven.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

The Wall Street Journal recently named Springfield the number one location for remote workers. Rachel Anderson, director of the efactory, part of Missouri State University, explains how the efactory has contributed to Springfield's remote work community.