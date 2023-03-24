© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

How the efactory has contributed to Springfield’s remote work haven.

By Sofia Perez
Published March 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

The Wall Street Journal recently named Springfield the number one location for remote workers. Rachel Anderson, director of the efactory, part of Missouri State University, explains how the efactory has contributed to Springfield's remote work community.

Sofia Perez
Sofia Perez has worked for Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the digital marketing coordinator in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has BS in public relations from Missouri State University and is currently working on her Master of Applied Communication.
