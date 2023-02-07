© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

You can keep your relationship fresh and exciting -- here's how

By Emily Yeap
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST
An Asian couple walking on the beach.
Sasin Tipchai
/
Pixabay

An expert shares some tips and advice.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Maintaining a positive romantic relationship, especially a long-term one, can be tough. Both partners must be committed and put in the effort.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, relationship expert and sociologist Dr. Alicia Walker explains what a healthy relationship looks like and how to keep the spark alive.

Walker is also associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Missouri State University.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityCollege of Humanities and Public AffairsDepartment of Sociology and AnthropologyDr. Alicia Walker
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More