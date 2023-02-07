You can keep your relationship fresh and exciting -- here's how

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Maintaining a positive romantic relationship, especially a long-term one, can be tough. Both partners must be committed and put in the effort.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, relationship expert and sociologist Dr. Alicia Walker explains what a healthy relationship looks like and how to keep the spark alive.

Walker is also associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Missouri State University.

