How to jumpstart your wellness goals for the new year

The start of the new year presents a fresh start for many people. For some, that means setting wellness goals for a healthier future.

The key to a successful start, according to Evonne Bird is setting realistic, achievable goals. Bird is a Certified Exercise Physiologist and National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach in the McQueary College of Health and Human Services at Missouri State University.

Bird highlights ways to jumpstart these wellness goals, and gives recommendations on finding a personal trainer or wellness coach.

