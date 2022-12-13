© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

How do we choose our romantic partners?

By Emily Yeap
Published December 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST
A couple (male and female) looking into each other's eyes lovingly. The female is holding three red balloons.
StockSnap
/
Pixabay

Psychologist explores mates choice research.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

What do we look for when choosing a romantic partner? How do men and women differ in their preferences for a mate?

Curious to find out, Dr. Bogdan Kostic, associate professor of psychology at Missouri State University, dived into mates choice research.

Kostic highlights some key things his studies have revealed.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesPsychology DepartmentDr. Bogdan Kostic
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More