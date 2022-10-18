© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State welcomes you home for Homecoming Oct. 28-29

Published October 18, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Homecoming: It’s a time to revisit your old stomping grounds, revel in the enormous changes and reminisce while you share old stories.
Greg Fansler, executive director of engagement and alumni relations at Missouri State University, and Stephanie Smith, senior director of donor relations and special events for the Missouri State Foundation, share about what to expect at Missouri State’s Homecoming Oct. 28-29.

Find all the details for Missouri State’s Homecoming at missouristate.edu/homecoming.

