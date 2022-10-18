Missouri State welcomes you home for Homecoming Oct. 28-29
Homecoming: It’s a time to revisit your old stomping grounds, revel in the enormous changes and reminisce while you share old stories.
Greg Fansler, executive director of engagement and alumni relations at Missouri State University, and Stephanie Smith, senior director of donor relations and special events for the Missouri State Foundation, share about what to expect at Missouri State’s Homecoming Oct. 28-29.
Find all the details for Missouri State’s Homecoming at missouristate.edu/homecoming.