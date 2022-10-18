Missouri State welcomes you home for Homecoming Oct. 28-29

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Homecoming : It’s a time to revisit your old stomping grounds, revel in the enormous changes and reminisce while you share old stories.

Greg Fansler , executive director of engagement and alumni relations at Missouri State University, and Stephanie Smith , senior director of donor relations and special events for the Missouri State Foundation, share about what to expect at Missouri State’s Homecoming Oct. 28-29.

Find all the details for Missouri State’s Homecoming at missouristate.edu/homecoming.