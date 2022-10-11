MSU offers new scholarship for Pell-eligible students

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

To help students get a college degree without debt – that’s the goal of a new scholarship offered at Missouri State University.

The MoState Access Award will begin in the fall of 2023 for new undergraduate and transfer students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant program.

Missouri State Executive Vice President Zora Mulligan shares more about the award.

