© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Explore art with visiting artists this fall

Published September 6, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
Anna_Valdez
Shaun Roberts
/
Visiting artist Anna Valdez with several of her paintings.

Learn about painting, drawing, sculpture and more at free events in Springfield.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

This fall, the Department of Art and Design at Missouri State University will host a Visiting Artists, Designers and Scholars Series.

Free and open to the public, the series kicks off Sept. 14 and will feature multidisciplinary speakers from various artistic disciplines, such as drawing, painting and sculpture.

Listen to the program as Amanda Smith, assistant professor of drawing and painting at MSU, shares more about the series.

Registration is required for the webinar.

To get more details and updates, visit the department's blog, Facebook page or Instagram page.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityReynolds College of Arts and LettersMSU Department of Art and DesignAmanda Smith
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More