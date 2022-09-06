Explore art with visiting artists this fall

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

This fall, the Department of Art and Design at Missouri State University will host a Visiting Artists, Designers and Scholars Series.

Free and open to the public, the series kicks off Sept. 14 and will feature multidisciplinary speakers from various artistic disciplines, such as drawing, painting and sculpture.

Listen to the program as Amanda Smith, assistant professor of drawing and painting at MSU, shares more about the series.

Registration is required for the webinar.

To get more details and updates, visit the department's blog, Facebook page or Instagram page.

