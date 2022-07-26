© 2022 KSMU Radio
A positive, inclusive landscape is critical for kids struggling in school

Published July 26, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
Two students listen intently.

When a child has an emotional or behavioral disorder, educators must work with parents and students to develop a plan and set goals.

Dr. Reesha Adamson, associate professor of special education at Missouri State University, shares about developing positive learning environments and implementing inclusive instruction.

In 2021, she and Dr. John William McKenna from the University of Massachusetts – Lowell wrote the book, “Inclusive Instruction for Students with Emotional and Behavioral Disorders: Pulling Back the Curtain.”

