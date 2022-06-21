© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Beware Falling Prey to Online Scams Part One

Published June 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
What kinds of scams are there?

For cybercriminals, stealing your personal information and money through online scams has become big business.

The growth of social media use has resulted in even more scams, according to recent reports given to the Federal Trade Commission. More than one in four people who reported losing money to fraud in 2021 said it started on social media with an ad, a post or a message.

In 2021, more than 95,000 people reported about $770 million in losses to fraud from social media platforms. Those losses account for about 25% of all reported losses to fraud in 2021 and represent an eighteenfold increase over 2017 reported losses.

Dr. Xiang Guo, assistant professor in the Department of Information Technology and Cybersecurity at Missouri State University, sheds more light about online scams.

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityCollege of BusinessDepartment of Information Technology and CybersecurityDr. Xiang Guo
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
