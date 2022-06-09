Shifting Technologies Mean You Never Have to Say Goodbye

Television shows and genres tend to be cyclical and follow emerging trends. But for most of the shows produced in the 20th century and a little bit beyond, the formula was somewhat limiting due to the structure of network and cable television.

Dr. Holly Holladay, associate professor of media, journalism and film at Missouri State University, shares about her recently published article, "I'm never going to stop watching it. The paradox of parasocial breakups in a post object era."

"As I was watching the finale of 'The Office,' I was following it along on Twitter, and I was watching these people who had spent nine years with this show say really compelling things about their sadness that the series was ending."

This inspired her and her co-author to conduct research about how people planned to cope with not having new episodes anymore.

"We talked to a lot of people, and they worked in offices and they worked with a Phyllis or a Stanley or insert anybody that was in Dunder Mifflin," Holladay said.

24/7 access

In the study, Holladay says that it came down to the fact that with all of today's technology and media - whether it be DVD box sets, online fan sites, or streaming services - you don't actually have to ever stop watching your favorite shows.

"It never has to be over. We are granted all sorts of access to our fan objects because of streaming services, because of social media, because of all of these ways that we can continue to engage. We can rewatch.

"If anybody has rewatched a series, you're always finding something new, even on the 10, three watch. And it gives you comfort. It really, really does."

This may have been especially true during COVID.

"What people do in hard times is they look for something that comforts them. And what we found in our study is that a lot of times that's a series that has been on the air for five, eight, 10 years, that you've really gotten to know these characters. They feel like, as some of our participants said, like friends and family who are really important to you.

"We have a tendency to pathologize that, but it's such a normal thing."

Holding out for the finale

Later seasons of television series may lose steam and therefore decrease in viewership. Holladay says many hang on to the bitter end for a couple of reasons.

"First of all, it was something that maybe you did used to enjoy. I want to know how it ended. I want to know what was going to happen.

"But number two, it was fun to engage socially and to talk to people about it."

Holladay's book, "Television Milestones, 'Parks and Recreation'" will be out in 2023.