How Has Immigration Impacted McDonald County?

Earlier this year, the State Historical Society of Missouri awarded Center for Missouri Studies 2022 fellowships to several scholars. One of the recipients was Craig Amason from the Missouri State University Libraries.

He received the award for his study, “The Impact of Immigration in McDonald County in the Twenty-First Century.” Located in southwest Missouri, McDonald County has become home to immigrant and refugee populations from several different countries. Many of them work at poultry processing facilities in the multi-state Ozarks region.

Amason, who serves as associate director of the Ozarks Folklife Festival, talks about his project.

Read the full audio transcript

