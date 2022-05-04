© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Developing Kids Through Summer Day Camp

Published May 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
Rock Wall_FRC_5059.jpg
Missouri State University
The rock wall in the Foster Recreation Center.

Missouri State offers Camp Claw.

Summer is almost here and many families are looking for summer programs to engage their children.

This year, Missouri State University will offer Camp Claw, a weekly day camp from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through its Foster Recreation Center (FRC). Designed for kids ages 6-12, the camp will run for eight weeks from June 6-August 6.

Dan LaPalm, camp director and assistant director of recreational sports at the FRC, shares more about Camp Claw.

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityStudent AffairsFoster Recreation CenterDan LaPalm
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
