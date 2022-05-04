Developing Kids Through Summer Day Camp

Summer is almost here and many families are looking for summer programs to engage their children.

This year, Missouri State University will offer Camp Claw, a weekly day camp from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through its Foster Recreation Center (FRC). Designed for kids ages 6-12, the camp will run for eight weeks from June 6-August 6.

Dan LaPalm, camp director and assistant director of recreational sports at the FRC, shares more about Camp Claw.

Read the full audio transcript

Sign up for Camp Claw

