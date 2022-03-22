How the Dead in Ancient Egypt Became Gods

Dr. Julia Troche is an Egyptologist who delves into the realm of ancient Egypt and Assyria.

One of her main research areas examines the intersection of religion and society in the ancient world. It involves thinking about how religious and social practices, norms and ideology confronted each other or worked together.

Last December, Troche who’s an assistant professor of history at Missouri State University, published her first book. It’s titled, “Death, Power, and Apotheosis in Ancient Egypt: The Old and Middle Kingdoms.” The time period of these kingdoms is about 2,700-1,700 BC. Troche discusses her book.

