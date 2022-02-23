© 2022 KSMU Radio
Delving into Modern Ozarks Part Two

Published February 23, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST
Bob Linder
Dr. Brooks Blevins, the Noel Boyd professor of Ozarks studies at Missouri State University, at the Jacob Wolf House in Norfork, Arkansas.

Historian tells the cultural history of the Ozarks as a regional variation of an American story.

The Ozarks – a region that covers much of the southern half of Missouri, a large part of northern Arkansas and parts of northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas – is a fascinating area.

Historian Dr. Brooks Blevins has researched, taught and written about the Ozarks for years.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, he talked about his trilogy on the history of the Ozarks, including the final volume that came out recently. It’s titled “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 3: The Ozarkers.”

Blevins, the Noel Boyd professor of Ozarks studies at Missouri State University, offers more insights from his book, particularly what today’s Ozarks looks like.

