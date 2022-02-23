Delving into Modern Ozarks Part Two

The Ozarks – a region that covers much of the southern half of Missouri, a large part of northern Arkansas and parts of northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas – is a fascinating area.

Historian Dr. Brooks Blevins has researched, taught and written about the Ozarks for years.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, he talked about his trilogy on the history of the Ozarks, including the final volume that came out recently. It’s titled “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 3: The Ozarkers.”

Blevins, the Noel Boyd professor of Ozarks studies at Missouri State University, offers more insights from his book, particularly what today’s Ozarks looks like.

