Shedding Light on Issues with Plea Deals

Over 95% of criminal convictions in the U.S. come from guilty pleas. Most of these pleas are a result of plea bargaining. This occurs when prosecutors offer reduced sentences to defendants. In return, they waive their right to a trial.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, psychologist Dr. David Zimmerman talked about a recent collaborative research project he worked on about plea decision making during the pandemic.

Zimmerman, an associate professor of psychology at Missouri State, is back again to highlight some ways to address issues with plea deals.

