© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Shedding Light on Issues with Plea Deals

Published November 23, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST
Jail
Thomas Rüdesheim
/
Pixabay
A woman behind bars in jail.

Some ways to address them.

Over 95% of criminal convictions in the U.S. come from guilty pleas. Most of these pleas are a result of plea bargaining. This occurs when prosecutors offer reduced sentences to defendants. In return, they waive their right to a trial.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, psychologist Dr. David Zimmerman talked about a recent collaborative research project he worked on about plea decision making during the pandemic.

Zimmerman, an associate professor of psychology at Missouri State, is back again to highlight some ways to address issues with plea deals.

Read the full audio transcript.

Tags

Missouri State JournalMissouri State UniversityMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesPsychology DepartmentDr. David Zimmerman
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More