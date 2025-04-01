© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
Making Democracy Work

Local refugee resettlement agency discusses changes since federal funding freeze

By Lynn Schirk
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:06 AM CDT
The International Institute of Southwest Missouri furloughed most of its employees when its federal funding was cut.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with Rebekah Thomas, executive director for International Institute of SW Missouri.

The mission of refugee resettlement continues, Thomas said, even though funding has been frozen with recent federal funding changes. She talks about the mission of the organization and about supporting families that have fled their countries to find safety in the United States.

Lynn Schirk
