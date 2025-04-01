Local refugee resettlement agency discusses changes since federal funding freeze

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with Rebekah Thomas, executive director for International Institute of SW Missouri.

The mission of refugee resettlement continues, Thomas said, even though funding has been frozen with recent federal funding changes. She talks about the mission of the organization and about supporting families that have fled their countries to find safety in the United States.

