Following bills during the legislative process is 1 way a local nonprofit works to inform voters

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Fox speaks with Sherry Buchanon with the League of Women Voters of SW Missouri.

Buchanon talks about the organization's legislative tracking process, which allows voters to stay informed about relevant issues. She talks about several bills the league is currently watching and how voters can stay informed.



