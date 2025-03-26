© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
News
Making Democracy Work

Following bills during the legislative process is 1 way a local nonprofit works to inform voters

By Erika Fox
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:11 PM CDT
The Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City
Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City

Here's more about the process followed by the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri during the legislative session.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Fox speaks with Sherry Buchanon with the League of Women Voters of SW Missouri.

Buchanon talks about the organization's legislative tracking process, which allows voters to stay informed about relevant issues. She talks about several bills the league is currently watching and how voters can stay informed.

 

Tags
Making Democracy Work League of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Erika Fox
See stories by Erika Fox