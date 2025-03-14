Here's how to stay connected with your elected officials

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Joan Gentry, voter service chair with LWV.

Gentry says that elections are just the start of a bigger process. Once elected, she says it is our job as citizens to stay connected with our elected officials. She talks about how to reach out to elected officials and stay informed of state and local issues.

