A primer on social media use as fact-checking by Meta goes by the wayside

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley talks with returning guest Dr. Jonathan Groves, professor and chair of the Communication Department at Drury University.

Groves says “buyer beware” when it comes to some social media platforms that have announced they will no longer “fact check” information. He says it is only in the United States that these platforms have stopped fact checking information that is shared.

Groves talks about the importance of social media in many facets of life and says it is a personal decision for everyone to navigate for themselves. He talks about how to become one's own "fact checker" and explores the difference between deactivating and deleting social media accounts.

