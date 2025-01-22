Community Foundation of the Ozarks president emeritus talks about the importance of civility in the Ozarks

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with Brian Fogle, president emeritus of Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Fogle talks about the benefits of civil communications and interactions with one another, and how this impacts the broader community. He shares the importance of being able to disagree respectfully despite our potential differences and says this an important part of democracy.

