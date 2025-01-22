© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Community Foundation of the Ozarks president emeritus talks about the importance of civility in the Ozarks

By Lynn Schirk
Published January 22, 2025 at 10:19 PM CST
Brian Fogle, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks
CFO
Brian Fogle, President Emeritus of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks

Brian Fogle retired in 2024.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with Brian Fogle, president emeritus of Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Fogle talks about the benefits of civil communications and interactions with one another, and how this impacts the broader community. He shares the importance of being able to disagree respectfully despite our potential differences and says this an important part of democracy.

Making Democracy Work Springfield, Missouri League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
Lynn Schirk
