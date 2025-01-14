© 2025 KSMU Radio
‘We are not closed.’ The Springfield Art Museum continues to provide art and learning during transition

By Linda Regan
Published January 14, 2025 at 12:03 PM CST
Springfield Art Museum (photo taken April 15, 2024).

The museum is closed for at least two years for a major renovation of its building at Phelps Grove Park.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Nicole Chilton, communication specialist with the Springfield Art Museum.

Chilton talks about the historical significance of the art museum’s current headquarters at the Wilhoit Plaza in downtown Springfield. She also discusses the three-year plan related to updating the 100-year-old art and cultural center located at Phelps Grove.

Chilton says that, while the main building may be closed, the art museum is as active as ever. She says, during this time of transition, there continues to be many programs and classes available to all ages.

Linda Regan
