Missouri Secretary of State discusses the process of certifying elections

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The recent General Election was certified on December 5, and today’s discussion explores the process of election certification.

