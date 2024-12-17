© 2024 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Missouri Secretary of State discusses the process of certifying elections

By Leslie Carrier
Published December 17, 2024 at 9:25 PM CST
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft
Missouri Secretary of State's Office
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

Jay Ashcroft has served as Missouri Secretary of State since 2017.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The recent General Election was certified on December 5, and today’s discussion explores the process of election certification.

