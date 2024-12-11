© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Mizzou journalism professor explains the impact of ‘news deserts’ on local communities

By Lisa Langley
Published December 11, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST
A person works on a laptop
Pexels
/
Pixabay
A person works on a laptop

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Nick Matthews, associate professor of journalism at University of Missouri.

Matthews talks about growing “news deserts” across the country and related implications to the community. He defines news deserts as counties with no locally run news organizations. Matthews says residents in these regions are getting news provided by organizations with no local ties to these communities and are often run by companies in other states.

Tags
Making Democracy Work University of Missouri-Columbia
Lisa Langley
