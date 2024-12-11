Mizzou journalism professor explains the impact of ‘news deserts’ on local communities

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Nick Matthews, associate professor of journalism at University of Missouri.

Matthews talks about growing “news deserts” across the country and related implications to the community. He defines news deserts as counties with no locally run news organizations. Matthews says residents in these regions are getting news provided by organizations with no local ties to these communities and are often run by companies in other states.

