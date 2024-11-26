Increasing civic engagement among young people is the goal of a grant-funded program by a local news outlet

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk speaks with Blythe Spindler Richardson, social media specialist and student coordinator with Springfield Daily Citizen.

Today’s discussion focuses on the receipt of a grant from the Musgrave Foundation, which they plan to use to increase civic engagement among young people.

