Increasing the quality of home stock and home ownership in Springfield are two goals of RestoreSGF

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Brandon Griesemer, executive director of the nonprofit RestoreSGF.

Griesemer shares updates since he began working with the program in January of this year. He discusses programs and goals geared toward increasing investment in Springfield neighborhoods.

The Restore My Block Challenge Grant assists neighborhoods with home improvement projects. Griesemer also talks about the Down Payment Assistance program that provides grants to assist new home buyers with buying a home.

