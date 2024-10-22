The Informed Voter Coalition works to raise awareness of candidates ahead of Election Day

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with fellow LWV member and chair of the Informed Voter Coalition, Lisa Langley.

Langley focuses on the inception and continued mission of the Informed Voter Coalition. KSMU is one of the participating groups of the coalition and continues to air interviews with candidates all this week in the noon hour.



