© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
News
Making Democracy Work

The Informed Voter Coalition works to raise awareness of candidates ahead of Election Day

By Leslie Carrier
Published October 22, 2024 at 7:19 AM CDT

The coalition is made up of several local nonpartisan organizations, including KSMU and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with fellow LWV member and chair of the Informed Voter Coalition, Lisa Langley.

Langley focuses on the inception and continued mission of the Informed Voter Coalition. KSMU is one of the participating groups of the coalition and continues to air interviews with candidates all this week in the noon hour.

 

Tags
Making Democracy Work November 2024 election cycleLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Leslie Carrier
Making Democracy Work
See stories by Leslie Carrier