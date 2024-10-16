The League of Women Voters Voter’s Guide is out. Here's where to find it and information on judges ahead of the general election

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with league member Leslie Carrier and Crista Hogan, executive director for the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association.

They discusses nonpartisan resources available for voters ahead of the upcoming general election. Carrier speaks about the Voter’s Guide published by the LWV. Hogan talks about how to find out more about Missouri judges on the November 5 ballot.

