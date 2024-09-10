© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Missouri State University's Paws to the Polls works to get students engaged in the election process

By Linda Regan
Published September 10, 2024 at 12:03 PM CDT
Vote 3
Michele Skalicky
A flag and the word, "vote," on a partition at a polling location in Springfield, Missouri (photo taken on August 6, 2024).

Voter participation and well-informed voting are goals of Paws to the Polls.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Dr. Suzanne Walker-Pacheco, professor of anthropology with Missouri State University.

Walker-Pacheco is also the faculty coordinator for Paws to the Polls. She talks about this student-led, grassroots movement that began in 2022 and is geared toward the mission of registering and educating voters on and off campus. It's described as a nonpartisan initiative providing unbiased resources and reflects MSU’s larger public affairs mission.

Making Democracy Work Paws to the PollsMissouri State University
Linda Regan
