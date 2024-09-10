Missouri State University's Paws to the Polls works to get students engaged in the election process

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Dr. Suzanne Walker-Pacheco, professor of anthropology with Missouri State University.

Walker-Pacheco is also the faculty coordinator for Paws to the Polls. She talks about this student-led, grassroots movement that began in 2022 and is geared toward the mission of registering and educating voters on and off campus. It's described as a nonpartisan initiative providing unbiased resources and reflects MSU’s larger public affairs mission.

