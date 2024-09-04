Public Affairs Conference at Missouri State University has been held for more than 2 decades

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Dr. John Schmalzbauer, Missouri State University professor, about the upcoming MSU Public Affairs Conference September 24 through 26.

Schmalzbauer talks about the history of the conference and how this relates to MSU’s larger public affairs mission.

