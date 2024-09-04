© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
News
Making Democracy Work

Public Affairs Conference at Missouri State University has been held for more than 2 decades

By Amanda Stadler
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:26 AM CDT
Statue of a graduate on the Missouri State University campus
Michele Skalicky
Statue of a graduate on the Missouri State University campus

This year's conference will be held September 24-26 and will feature Scott Tong, host of NPR's Here & Now.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Dr. John Schmalzbauer, Missouri State University professor, about the upcoming MSU Public Affairs Conference September 24 through 26.

Schmalzbauer talks about the history of the conference and how this relates to MSU’s larger public affairs mission.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Missouri State UniversityLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Amanda Stadler
See stories by Amanda Stadler