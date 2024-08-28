Drury University professor gives a history refresher on the Founding Fathers, the U.S. Constitution and more

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Ted Vaggalis, professor of philosophy and political science at Drury University.

Vaggalis discusses our government framework that was set in place by the Founding Fathers. He talks about the role of state and federal governments and how the Constitution and Bill of Rights are meant to create stability and reduce chaos.

