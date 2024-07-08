© 2024 KSMU Radio
The Child Advocacy Center's director says everyone has a moral obligation to report child abuse

By Linda Regan
Published July 8, 2024 at 11:01 AM CDT
Katiina Dull, CAC's executive director, talks about how to report suspected abuse.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Katiina Dall, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center.

Dall discusses the importance of reporting child abuse, and explains the process. She says that anyone can make a report on behalf of a child and that there are certain professions where mandated reporting requirements are a part of the job.

Making Democracy Work Child Advocacy CenterLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Linda Regan
