News
Making Democracy Work

Local chamber of commerce leader talks about growing Springfield's economy through support of local businesses

By Erika Fox
Published June 18, 2024 at 12:27 PM CDT
The downtown headquarters of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce are shown on Oct. 9, 2023.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Fox speaks with Matt Morrow, president and CEO of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Morrow discusses various collaborations with the City of Springfield to expand on economic goals, support local businesses, ensure job creation and secure area growth.

Erika Fox
