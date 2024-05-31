2 local universities offer ongoing learning opportunities for older adults

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Jamie Ross, director of adult services at Missouri State University and Lois Zerr with the Drury University Lifelong Learner program.

The discussion explores the opportunities for seniors to stay engaged in learning. Ross talks about MSU’s fee waiver program for adults age 62 and up, where seniors can attend a college course in the fall or spring semesters.

Zerr shares information about the volunteer-run Lifelong Learning program at Drury which has different speakers each week discussing various topics.

