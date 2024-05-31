© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.
News
Making Democracy Work

2 local universities offer ongoing learning opportunities for older adults

By Maggie Castrey
Published May 31, 2024 at 8:10 AM CDT
A school classroom
WOKANDAPIX
/
Pixabay
A school classroom

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Jamie Ross, director of adult services at Missouri State University and Lois Zerr with the Drury University Lifelong Learner program.

The discussion explores the opportunities for seniors to stay engaged in learning. Ross talks about MSU’s fee waiver program for adults age 62 and up, where seniors can attend a college course in the fall or spring semesters.

Zerr shares information about the volunteer-run Lifelong Learning program at Drury which has different speakers each week discussing various topics.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Springfield, MissouriDrury UniversityMissouri State UniversityLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Maggie Castrey
See stories by Maggie Castrey