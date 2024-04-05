How does a friendly rivalry become a beloved annual tradition? One kickball expert explains

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Ed Goeke, chair of the SGF Kickball planning team.

Goeke talks about how a fun rivalry between friends has become an annual event, the SGF Kickball tournament. The event, which began as a friendly kickball game between several neighborhood associations, has become a tradition that is open to all types of groups. Goeke shares the creation of the coveted trophy called the “Bobbi” named after one of the founding members.

Anyone interested in signing up to participate in the tournament on April 21 can learn more on the Facebook page SGF Kickball.The Deadline for registering a team is April 15.



