Winter road preparedness is ‘more of an art than a science’ says Springfield Public Works

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Colten Harris, Springfield Public Works superintendent of streets.

Harris gives us a behind the scenes look at winter road preparedness and discusses how the city plans all year for winter weather events. He talks about how streets and roadways are prioritized and about how closely the forecast is followed ahead of anticipated winter weather.

