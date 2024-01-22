Springfield attorney discusses updates since the decriminalization of marijuana in Missouri in 2022

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Scott Pierson, a Springfield attorney specializing in criminal expungement.

The amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adults age 21 years and older—Amendment Three—passed in November of 2022. Part of this amendment included expungement of certain related marijuana offenses. Pierson returns to the program to share updates on the legal process and discusses whether courts are able to meet deadlines outlined in the amendment.



