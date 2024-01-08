Foster children should remain in their hometown when possible, according to a nonprofit working to transform children's mental health care in Missouri

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Brame speaks with Holly Hunt, director of community-based services for KVC Missouri.

Hunt continues a discussion about the ongoing demand for foster care families for southwest Missouri children. She shares information about recruitment and retention of local foster families. Hunt said that it is important to keep children within their home community whenever possible, and the biggest barrier to that is the limited number of available foster homes.

