Downtown Springfield Association shares updates on Grant Avenue Parkway project

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program, Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Rusty Worley, executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association.

Worley said “a lot of work will take place this year” and that phase one of the project is complete. He said phase two is set to be finished this spring.

The Grant Avenue Parkway links Wonders of Wildlife-Bass Pro Shops to downtown, “bridging north and south Springfield." Worley said he believes the parkway will be a point of pride for residents and people traveling to Springfield for business or recreation.

