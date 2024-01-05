© 2024 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Chairman of commission focused on teacher recruitment and retention shares findings and recommendations

By Debbie Good
Published December 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Mark Walker, chairman of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Blue Ribbon Commission for Teacher Recruitment and Retention.

Walker talks about the goals and phases set forth by the commission, which concluded its research in 2022. He discusses recommendations and implementation that are expected to positively impact teacher salaries and funding and to better address challenges in the classroom.

Debbie Good
