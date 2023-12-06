Area nonprofit publication continues to support African American community after more than 3 decades

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program, Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier talks with Samuel Knox, president and co-founder of UniteNews.

Knox talks about how the publication began as a newsletter in 1988, which formed as a way to address the perceived gap in representation of the African American community in the mainstream media. UniteNews became an official nonprofit organization in 1990, and Knox talks about their continued evolution and mission. He says the publication continues to be geared toward supporting the African American community and is available to everyone.

Knox adds that UniteNews plays a key role in the annual Springfield Multicultural Festival and says January 15, 2024 will be the next event.

